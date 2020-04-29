In Pictures: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.

William and Kate married on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey after dating for more than eight years.

The couple, who were flatmates at St Andrews University in Fife, Scotland, now have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

? Thank you to all our incredible key workers! #ClapForOurCarers Ahead of the nation showing their appreciation for our tireless key workers, The Duke joined #Blackadder’s General Melchett @StephenFry for some video call fun on #TheBigNightIn@ComicRelief | @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/eUfAtFWIuT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

The duke and duchess have been continuing their royal duties via video calls during lockdown, and the family have been pictured together clapping for carers at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall.

Ninth wedding anniversaries are traditionally marked with gifts of pottery or willow.

Here are photos year by year to mark the couple’s anniversary:

– 2011

William and Kate at the altar on their wedding day, with the duchess’s father Michael Middleton (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

– 2012

William and Kate on an open-top vehicle in the Solomon Islands in September 2012 (Danny Lawson/PA)

– 2013

The Cambridges at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London with their newborn son Prince George (Yui Mok/PA)

– 2014

The duke and duchess after a reception at the Sydney Opera House during their tour of Australia in 2014 (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

– 2015

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a vintage pram, as they arrive for Charlotte’s christening (Matt Dunham/PA)

– 2016

William and Kate during a visit to the mentoring programme of the XLP project (Frank Augstein/PA)

– 2017



The Cambridges, George and two-year-old Charlotte, who was having a tantrum, at Hamburg Airport during the family’s three day tour of Germany (Jane Barlow/PA)

– 2018



William and Kate attend the St Patrick’s Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow (Andrew Parsons/Sunday Times/PA)

– 2019



The Cambridges with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Trooping the Colour in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

– 2020

