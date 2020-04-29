Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in the public eye

UK News | Published:

The Prime Minister and his fiancee announced in March that they were expecting a baby.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are celebrating after she gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple got engaged at the end of last year, and announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”.

The news of the birth comes after the PM was discharged from hospital where he had been battling coronavirus, and Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

The baby is her first child, while Mr Johnson is known to have fathered five.

Commonwealth Day 2020
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)
England v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Twickenham Stadium
The couple in the stands during a Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting a baby
Carrie meets prospective father-in-law Stanley Johnson (John Stillwell/PA)
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting a baby
The couple embrace in front of the crowds at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Advertising

General Election 2019
The PM and his partner visit a Hindu temple on the general election campaign trail last year (Andrew Parsons/Conservative Party/PA)
Downing Street dog
The couple adopted a 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross puppy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
General Election 2019
Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds with Dilyn the dog at the count for the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson 100 days in power
Dilyn joins the celebrations after the Tories romped to victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A Madame Tussauds waxwork gives a sneal preview of what Mr Johnson might look like as a doting father
A Madame Tussauds waxwork gives a sneak preview of what Mr Johnson might look like as a doting father (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News