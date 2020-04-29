In Pictures: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in the public eye

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds are celebrating after she gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple got engaged at the end of last year, and announced in March that they were expecting a baby in “early summer”.

The news of the birth comes after the PM was discharged from hospital where he had been battling coronavirus, and Ms Symonds also suffered symptoms of the disease.

The baby is her first child, while Mr Johnson is known to have fathered five.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey (Yui Mok/PA)

The couple in the stands during a Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium (Adam Davy/PA)

Carrie meets prospective father-in-law Stanley Johnson (John Stillwell/PA)

The couple embrace in front of the crowds at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

The PM and his partner visit a Hindu temple on the general election campaign trail last year (Andrew Parsons/Conservative Party/PA)

The couple adopted a 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross puppy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds with Dilyn the dog at the count for the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dilyn joins the celebrations after the Tories romped to victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)