Historic England seeks public’s lockdown photos to create archive ‘time capsule’

Historic England is calling on people to share their photographs of life in the coronavirus lockdown.

It is the first time since the Second World War that the public have been asked to capture a moment in time to be saved in the Historic England Archive.

Images must be submitted between Wednesday and Tuesday, with 100 of them to then enter the archives.

Ten contemporary artists from across the country have been chosen to produce special images over the week alongside the call to the public.

Claudia Kenyatta, head of regions at Historic England, said: “We are facing one of the most extraordinary moments in living memory.

“During this time of necessary lockdown restrictions, we are asking the public and some of our most talented contemporary artists to help us record history, whilst being careful to abide by the Government’s social distancing measures.

“We want people to show us their experiences of lockdown, how communities have come together and life has changed for us all.

Advertising

“These challenging times are encouraging us all to pause and reflect upon our relationship with our surroundings.

“We hope this project inspires creativity and reflection, allowing the public to create a unique time capsule for the future.”

Of the submissions from the public, the 50 most evocative, informative and inspiring images will combine with 50 works from 10 contemporary artists into a collection.

These will be catalogued by the Historic England Archive and will be made freely accessible online.

To submit an image, see www.historicengland.org.uk/picturinglockdown and #PicturingLockdown on social media.

Historic England is asking the public to keep to social distancing measures when taking part in this project and to only go outside for food, health reasons or for work if you cannot work from home.