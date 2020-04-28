Wearing face masks recommended by Scottish Government in ‘limited circumstances’

The Scottish Government has recommended wearing face masks in public in “limited circumstances”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the change in policy at her daily briefing giving updates on the Covid-19 response.

A total of 1,332 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 70 from 1,262 on Monday, the First Minister said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon takes part in a minutes silence for key workers (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said 10,721 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 200 from 10,521 the day before.

There are 126 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms and 1,754 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon added 2,448 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now been able to leave hospital.

She said the Scottish Government is not recommending the use of face masks for children under the age of two.

Advertising

The First Minister added: “We are recommending that you do wear a cloth face covering if you are in an enclosed space with others where social distancing is difficult, for example public transport or in a shop.”

She also announced an expansion of the testing regime for coronavirus.

Health boards will now test everyone aged 70 and over who is admitted to hospital, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

In addition to this, they will be tested every four days throughout their stay in hospital, she said.

“This will help us identify if the virus is being transmitted throughout a hospital,” Ms Sturgeon said.