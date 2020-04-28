Leo Varadkar dons scrubs while joining frontline workers

Irish premier Leo Varadkar joined frontline workers to help out with Covid-19 testing in Dublin.

The Taoiseach, who is a qualified medical doctor, was spotted wearing medical scrubs and a mask as he helped out at a Travellers’ site at Morgan’s Place in Blanchardstown on Monday.

Mr Varadkar rejoined the medical register to offer his services and is working one session a week since earlier this month.

Health workers were in the area to carry out swab tests of people living locally.

Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group posted pictures on their Facebook page of Mr Varadkar wearing the medical gear while talking to a number of residents.

A spokeswoman for Mr Varadkar said: “The Taoiseach continues to do one shift a week as a doctor.

“As he said, he isn’t providing a running commentary, but does find it a useful way to see how things are on the ground in the health service, and what health service staff are experiencing on a daily basis.”

Mr Varadkar studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin and finished his degree in 2003.

He worked as a general practitioner before becoming involved in politics full time.