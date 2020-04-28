Menu

In Pictures: Public finds creative ways to say thank you to frontline workers

UK News | Published:

People have found quirky ways to show their appreciation.

A pebble stack in recognition of the NHS on the beach at Whitley Bay

Britons across the country continue to find innovative ways to thank the NHS and frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

This pebble stack appeared on the beach at Whitley Bay - complete with a symbolic rainbow
This pebble stack appeared on the beach at Whitley Bay – complete with a symbolic rainbow (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tributes to NHS staff and bus drivers on display at Folly House Beach on the Isle of Dogs, east London
Tributes to NHS staff and bus drivers on display at Folly House Beach on the Isle of Dogs, east London (Yui Mok/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson made his return to Downing Street this week after recovering from coronavirus – with rainbows clearly on display in the background (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A mural paying tribute to NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore outside Bradley Scott Windows in Tamworth, Staffordshire
A mural paying tribute to NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore outside Bradley Scott Windows in Tamworth, Staffordshire (Jacob King/PA)
A shopper outside Costco in Thurrock carried a rainbow umbrella during Tuesday's silence for fallen key workers
A shopper outside Costco in Thurrock carried a rainbow umbrella during Tuesday’s silence for fallen key workers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A hopeful message outside the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A woman passes a mural showing an NHS medal
A woman passes a mural showing an NHS medal in south London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meanwhile in Basingstoke, the Dragonfly pub has been adorned with colourful home-made banners expressing thanks to the health service. Here’s a selection of the posters.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA).
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
