In Pictures: Public finds creative ways to say thank you to frontline workers
People have found quirky ways to show their appreciation.
Britons across the country continue to find innovative ways to thank the NHS and frontline workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile in Basingstoke, the Dragonfly pub has been adorned with colourful home-made banners expressing thanks to the health service. Here’s a selection of the posters.
