Arts businesses unite to stay open and combat coronavirus

Businesses at an arts venue in Edinburgh have united to tackle Covid-19 and stay open.

Summerhall is home to more than 500 rooms and venues, housing small to medium-sized firms and operating as an events hub.

Several tenants at the premises have been able to keep operating despite social distancing measures as the building’s size and layout allows people to stay out of contact.

Rhys Ferguson from the Edinburgh Ice Company at Summerhall gets stuck in (Jane Barlow/PA)

The venue has now launched #SummerhallAdapts, which shows the range of measures and changes that have been made to keep running and help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Rowan Campbell, general manager, said: “Summerhall is home to 300 makers, small business and creatives and we’re not surprised at their resourcefulness.

“It’s a close-knit community who keep an eye out for one another and it means so much for the building’s survival to keep their studios – many of which are perfect for social isolation – open through the global pandemic.”

Steps taken by businesses include Pickering’s Gin producing hand sanitiser for front-line workers, fruit and vegetable delivery boxes with an option to donate to one to NHS staff and online theatre and shows, among others.