Nation to honour key workers who have died with Covid-19

A minute’s silence is to be held to remember key workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribute at 11am will come from “a sombre but grateful nation,” according to Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is only just back at work after having been struck down by the virus and being treated in intensive care, is among those who will be paying their respects, with Government workers also asked to join in.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and healthcare workers are all expected to pay their respects to their colleagues at hospitals and other services around the country while transport workers will also take part.

The PA news agency has confirmed the deaths of more than 90 frontline NHS workers since March 25.

We're urging the country to observe a minute’s silence on Tuesday to remember all the health, care and other key workers who have lost their lives to #coronavirus. Please help us spread the word.? https://t.co/nEtdx0gsmp#IWMD20 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/wuLH8D82gL — The RCN (@theRCN) April 24, 2020

Carers and bus drivers are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic.

Transport for London said underground and bus network will be brought to a halt for the silence as the workforce honours its colleagues.

Any passengers will be asked to join in and bus drivers who can safely do so will be asked to stop their vehicle at the side of the road just before 11am and switch off their engines for one minute.

Dame Donna said: “This moment will bring together a sombre but grateful nation. Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home. Nobody should go out to work and risk their life.

“This must not be the last time that sacrifice is recognised. The country and its leaders owes a tremendous debt to these key workers and the many more who are on shift again today.”

A woman wearing a face mask walking past a ‘Thank You’ to NHS staff and key workers banner on the Isle of Dogs, east London. (Yui Mok/PA)

A flag is to be flown at half mast at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which will be among many medical venues across the nation where hardworking staff will pause to honour their deceased workmates.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis said: “Boris Johnson has seen first-hand how NHS staff are going to remarkable lengths to keep us all safe.

“The least we can all do tomorrow is spare a moment to pay our respects and show our gratitude to all the key workers who have lost their lives.”

The Society of Occupational Medicine, whose members include more than 1,700 doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and technicians, has said the goal should be zero work-caused fatalities.

It is calling for the Government to prevent any further work-related deaths and for employers to carry out risk assessments so people can safely return to their jobs whenever the lockdown is eased.

Join us tomorrow at 11am for one minute's silence to honour all workers who have died from coronavirus. Read More ?https://t.co/NlmiI1tpbk#IWMD20 #IWMD2020 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6aQsr1sftb — UNISON Northern (@NorthernUNISON) April 27, 2020

Michaela Willis, of Devon, whose son Daniel died in 1993, has restarted the National Bereavement Partnership helpline, saying she had been “struck by the number of frontline healthcare workers who have been getting in touch to discuss their feelings of severe stress and anxiety”.

Ms Willis, who was a key campaigner among the relatives who lost loved ones in the Bristol heart babies scandal, added: “They are dealing with deaths and bereaved families on a daily basis, without having a spare moment to process the toll this takes on their own well-being.

“Fear of catching the virus is also acute, as many have witnessed the deaths of healthcare colleagues.”

The helpline, which is also open to UK-based bereaved families who have lost loved ones due to coronavirus, is available on 0800 448 0800 between 7am-10pm every day, as well online and via social media.

A helpline specifically for NHS staff was launched by NHS England earlier this month and is available at 0300 131 7000 between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

NHS England has said it is considering how to formally commemorate and celebrate the dedication of those who have died while caring for others, and will work with families, loved ones and staff to find “the most respectful and appropriate way to do so”.