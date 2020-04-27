Londoners use more energy than others during lockdown

Londoners are using a lot more extra energy during the lockdown than the rest of the country, according to new data.

Households in the capital have seen an approximately 40% spike in their energy use, against a 27% jump nationally, energy supplier Bulb revealed.

The figures suggest that Londoners are more prone to work from home, with extra computers and lightbulbs guzzling an additional 25% more electricity in the capital during the hours formerly spent in the office.

It compares to a 17% jump nationally, Bulb said.

“Looking at electricity use since lockdown, people across the UK are starting their day later in the morning and are using a lot more energy than usual during working hours – especially at lunch time,” said Bulb co-founder Amit Gudka.

“The jump in electricity use is more pronounced in London – almost 10% higher than the UK average, and even more so at lunch – which we would put down to a higher percentage of the working population living in the capital, leading to greater variation pre and post-lockdown.”

But the figures also reveal that many workers across the country are giving themselves a lie in, as energy use is down 21% nationally at 7.30am, when commuters are usually eating breakfast and showering ahead of work.

And in the capital, where staff often return home later than elsewhere in the country, energy use is up in the early evening.

“In London, we’re also seeing that electricity usage is up between 6-8pm since lockdown – while nationally this has gone down slightly,” Mr Gudka said.

“This suggests Londoners’ working hours, commute and dining habits meant they were less likely to be home during this period before the lockdown than the average. Whereas now, like the rest of the UK, they’re mostly at home and using electricity.”

However, the biggest increase is at around 1.30pm, when Londoners would normally be running to their closest sandwich shop. Instead now they are using 39% more energy at the lunchtime peak, versus a 27% lunchtime peak nationally.