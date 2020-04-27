Menu

Flats evacuated as armed police bid to end siege

UK News

West Midlands Police were called to the stand-off in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, on Sunday night.

Police outside a property in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, where a 53-year-old man has barricaded himself inside

Armed officers and specialist police negotiators are at the scene of a stand-off in West Bromwich following reports of a firearms incident.

West Midlands Police were called to Birmingham Road on Sunday night.

Police at the scene in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich
Police at the scene in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich (Jacob King/PA)

The force said in a statement on its Twitter feed: “On arrival a 53-year-old man barricaded himself inside a flat and is refusing to come out.

“Some neighbouring flats have been evacuated as a precaution. Specialist negotiators are currently trying to talk with the man.”

Officers have closed off Birmingham Road at the junction of Beeches Road and Bagnall Street during the incident.

