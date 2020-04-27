Advertising
Flats evacuated as armed police bid to end siege
West Midlands Police were called to the stand-off in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, on Sunday night.
Armed officers and specialist police negotiators are at the scene of a stand-off in West Bromwich following reports of a firearms incident.
West Midlands Police were called to Birmingham Road on Sunday night.
The force said in a statement on its Twitter feed: “On arrival a 53-year-old man barricaded himself inside a flat and is refusing to come out.
“Some neighbouring flats have been evacuated as a precaution. Specialist negotiators are currently trying to talk with the man.”
Officers have closed off Birmingham Road at the junction of Beeches Road and Bagnall Street during the incident.
