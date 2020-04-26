What the papers say – April 26

Boris Johnson’s imminent return to work after his lengthy coronavirus battle dominates the nation’s Sunday papers.

The Sunday Express says the PM is “back to tighten grip” on the coronavirus crisis.

Sunday Express: PM’s back to tighten grip on crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PDwJS8C1Eq — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 25, 2020

The Sunday Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson’s pending return alongside a story on a plan to introduce a mandatory two-week quarantine for all travellers to the UK.

Tomorrow’s Sunday Telegraph front page: “Two weeks' quarantine if travelling to the UK”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UNMlraIEak — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 25, 2020

The Sunday Mirror leads with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s call for the Government to reveal how it plans “to get Britain moving again”.

Sunday Mirror: Stop treating us like children #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rOKGomanat — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 25, 2020

The Sunday Times says a group of conservative MPs are pushing the PM to ease the nation’s lockdown restrictions while The Observer reports Mr Johnson faces a “lockdown dilemma”.

SUNDAY TIMES P1 Budget airline Wizz Air back in the skies on Friday. Cheap fuel, no luggage and no refunds. My @thesundaytimes front page tomorrow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WXw4UQLbxy — Ben Clatworthy (@benclatworthy) April 25, 2020

The Mail on Sunday leads with MPs ordering the production of “up to 50 million” Covid-19 immunity tests.

EXCLUSIVE: Ministers give the green light 50m British made antibody tests in major homegrown breakthrough.. and it will only cost £10 pic.twitter.com/gARV76XIuQ — MoS_Politics (@MoS_Politics) April 25, 2020

Nightingale hospitals should be used to treat infected old age pensioners, according to Sunday People.

Sunday People: Use Nightingale hospitals for corona OAPs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uvDcrXdzio — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 25, 2020

The Independent says Home Secretary Priti Patel’s promise to review the immigration health surcharge gives hope that the fees for foreign NHS workers may soon be abolished.

The Independent: Foreign NHS workers given hope of end of fees #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KfXj72SwwM — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 25, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday leads with Everton player Moise Kean flouting lockdown laws by hosting a party at his home.