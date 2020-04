Runners ventured out in small numbers on Sunday – a far cry from the thousands usually pounding the pavements for the London Marathon, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A runner on Blackheath, in south London, which is the start of the course for the London Marathon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There was a stark contrast with the usual scenes around the Cutty Sark during the marathon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Similar scenes outside the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People exercising in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Cyclists also made the most of their exercise allowance (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Exercising in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Meanwhile, critical care paramedic Sophie Birt and Dr Stuart Maitland-Knibb from Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance took part in a marathon around Coventry airport (Ben Birchall/PA)