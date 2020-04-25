Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 47

A total of 1,231 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19, a rise of 47 from Friday, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus north of the border is 10,051, up 354 on Friday.

The daily figures published on the Scottish Government’s website confirmed 1,748 patients are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of 38 from the previous day.

Of these patients 140 are in intensive care, down one.

Across Scotland, 47,749 people have been tested for coronavirus, a rise of 1,660 in 24 hours.

The figures were released following new Scottish Government guidance on the expansion of testing for key workers who show symptoms of the virus.

The guidance states: “We need to ensure those critical to the sustained functioning of the economy and public services have access to testing that enables them to continue their vital work.

“All symptomatic people categorised as key workers and members of their household can be tested.”

Key workers have been split into four priority categories for testing, with health and social care workers remaining in the top priority group.

Among the occupations eligible for testing through the expanded programme are supermarket workers, food processors, postal staff and those providing public transport.

Health and social care workers will continue to access tests primarily through local NHS testing centres.

Other workers can apply to be tested at one of the four drive-through sites in Scotland at Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports and at Inverness campus and the target time for results arriving is 48 hours.

Applications for these sites, run by private contractors on behalf of the UK Government, can be made on the UK Government booking website.

Tests for Scotland were still available on Saturday, after spots for regional drive-through sites in England and Northern Ireland had run out by 10am.

In Scotland, these sites can be used by people who live in a 90-mile radius, while a “limited number” of home testing kits are available.

Other workers now eligible for the tests include undertakers, essential workers in the supply of energy, water and chemicals, teachers who are continuing to work, those in financial services and journalists.