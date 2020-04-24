Young urged to seek help by Prince’s Trust celebrity supporters

Celebrity supporters of the Prince’s Trust have joined forces to urge young people to seek help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood actor Sir Ben Kingsley, James Bond star Naomie Harris and musician Nile Rodgers are some of the famous names who appear in a video calling on those who may need support or advice to contact the Trust.

Recorded in their own homes due to the coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities each speak a phrase of the message.

The video begins with Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer, who highlights the importance of seeking support “now more than ever before”, while Line of Duty and The Irishman actor Stephen Graham closes the film by urging young people to start something “right now” with the youth charity.

Top Boy star Ashley Walters, a recent Trust ambassador who hosted a drama workshop at the organisation’s new South London Centre in his home borough of Southwark, encourages young people to “share what’s on our minds”.

The message begins: “Now, more than ever before, it’s important that we remain open. That we share what’s on our minds and talk about how we are feeling.

The Prince of Wales speaking earlier this year at the annual awards for the Prince’s Trust (Yui Mok/PA)

Advertising

“That’s why the Prince’s Trust is still open to give you the help, skills, and confidence you need to keep your life on track.

“Whether it’s advice about employment, financial issues, mental health, or just a chat about your wellbeing, they’re ready to listen and support young people like you, on the phone or via online live chat.”

Others who appear in the video include the actors David Oyelowo, Anna Friel and Damian Lewis, TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and, from the world of sport, Harry Redknapp, Nicola Adams and Tom Daley.

Prince’s Trust supporter Nile Rodgers has appeared in the new video alongside other stars (David Jensen/PA)

Advertising

The Trust is offering grants, through the Prince’s Trust and NatWest Enterprise Relief Fund, to young entrepreneurs who may be struggling to keep their businesses afloat.

And the organisation has said it is continuing to support young people by providing advice, guidance and resources to help with finances, wellbeing and professional skills.

Jonathan Townsend, UK chief executive of the Prince’s Trust, said: “At times of crisis and when young people need us more than ever, it is truly humbling to see so many come together to send inspiring messages of support.

“The Prince’s Trust is always here to help young people across the UK. We provide the support, skills and advice to help them to build better futures for themselves, and ultimately for us all.”