Neighbours clap for care home nurse who died after contracting Covid-19

Neighbours of a care home nurse who died after contracting Covid-19 paid tribute to her during the weekly clap for carers.

Rahima Bibi Sidhanee, who worked at Grennell Lodge Nursing Home in Sutton, south London, for more than 30 years, died in hospital on April 12.

Her neighbours joined in with the national round of applause for the NHS and social care workers last Thursday, surrounding her house in Sutton and clapping as a tribute to the mother-of-three.

Her son Yusuf Sidhanee, 39, called it an “overwhelming and really beautiful moment”.

“Our mum was an amazing, kind and generous person who inspired so many people who knew her, and bought so much love into this world,” he told the PA news agency.

“This was a beautiful, heart-warming and wonderful moment where communities came together to honour and pay tribute to one of their own, and to give a truly special woman a fitting send-off.

“The strength, support and spirit shown by the local community and by so many communities around the country is an inspiration to us all and makes us feel incredibly proud of our nation.”

Ms Sidhanee trained at Edgware General Hospital in the 1970s, and was a registered nurse and midwife with nearly 50 years’ experience.

The mother-of-three died in hospital on April 12 (Family handout/PA)

The 69-year-old had planned on retiring earlier this year but chose to continue working during the coronavirus crisis.

The director of Care Unlimited, which operates the privately-owned care home in Sutton, remembered Ms Sidhanee as a friend who was dedicated to her profession.

Director Danny Shamtally said: “Always calm and collected, with a subtle sense of humour, she had the ability to diffuse tension.

“Most importantly, her residents spoke highly of her. There is so much one can say about this wonderful human being.

“We have lost an exemplary professional, a caring mother and a very good friend taken from us far too early.”

Her family have set up a JustGiving page in her memory, with all proceeds donated to mental health charity MIND.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bibisidhanee