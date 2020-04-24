Coronavirus: What other claims has Donald Trump made?

Donald Trump is facing criticism after suggesting it would be worth checking if disinfectant could be injected into humans in a bid to combat coronavirus.

But it is not the first time the US president has made comments the medical and scientific community has condemned.

Here are some of the other claims he has made:

– The virus will disappear by April, when the warmer weather arrives

– Covid-19 might not be around in the autumn. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said it is almost certain the coronavirus will still be around then

– Covid-19 is like flu and should be treated as such. He has since said it is not like flu, and is vicious

– Anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could be effective treatments for coronavirus. The drug has not been proven safe for use in Covid-19 patients

– It was unknown early on how contagious the coronavirus was. Since late January experts warning the virus was likely to be highly contagious