Contempt proceedings launched against ex-diplomat who blogged Salmond trial
The Crown Office has launched proceedings against a former UK diplomat who was blogging during the Alex Salmond trial.
Craig Murray, a former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of the case sitting in the public gallery.
He then wrote about it on his website.
A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman said: “There are now active proceedings in relation to a potential contempt of court.”
The former first minister was cleared at the High Court in Edinburgh in March of 13 sexual assault charges involving nine women.
