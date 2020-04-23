William stars in Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry on Big Night In charity show

The Duke of Cambridge has starred in a Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry as his family joined the nation in applauding health and care workers.

William appeared in the BBC’s The Big Night In – an evening of entertainment in aid of Comic Relief and Children in Need – playing himself opposite Fry, who was in character as Lord Melchett.

The duke is a big fan of Blackadder – the comedy romp through history that also starred Rowan Atkinson and Sir Tony Robinson – and was keen to take part in the sketch when asked by the BBC.

The Cambridges clapping with the rest of the country in tribute to health and care workers (PA)

Love Actually director Richard Curtis, who co-wrote the hit series with Ben Elton, penned the pre-recorded skit that ran for almost two minutes and featured the duke and Melchett chatting over a video call ahead of the clap for carers.

When asked about home schooling, William said “it’s a bit of a nightmare, really”, and he later asked: “Have you seen anything good on TV – it’s hell without EastEnders.”

When Melchett warned him the time for the applause was not far off, the duke said: “On my way, let me just see if I can just find my socks, and my shoes,” and looking down he added: “And my trousers.”

A few moments after the sketch ended, a door opened and out came William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, who celebrated his second birthday on Thursday.

Advertising

William jokes about problems with home schooling in his chat with Lord Melchett (BBC/PA)

Charlotte begins clapping and is joined by the rest of her family in the weekly tribute, with the programme showing various parts of the country where people also clapped.

The nation has been showing its appreciation for all health and care workers in the weekly public displays of gratitude that take the form of applause, banging of pots and even fireworks being let off, every Thursday at 8pm.

??? #ClapForOurCarers The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. Thank you! ? pic.twitter.com/OECWvtSyWo — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

Advertising

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were featured in a video posted on their official Twitter account clapping for carers outside the front door of their Scottish home Birkhall.

The Big Night In on BBC One celebrated the British public’s community spirit and resilience and was presented by a host of stars including Sir Lenny Henry and Matt Baker.

The evening also included a rare appearance from Peter Kay, who recreated his famous music video for Tony Christie’s (Is This the Way To) Amarillo, with the help of the public.