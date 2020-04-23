Social care worker dies after contracting coronavirus

A social care worker has died after contracting coronavirus, her local authority has said.

Sharon Scanlon, 58, was a member of Powys County Council’s adult social care team in Mid Wales for four years.

The grandmother, who died of suspected Covid-19 on Thursday, was described by her bosses as a valued colleague and friend.

Mrs Scanlon, from Brecon, was married and had two grown-up children and a granddaughter.

A tribute from the council said: “She was a valued colleague and friend to many of us and will be greatly missed. All the staff at the council, and particularly the adult social care team, are completely heartbroken that their friend and colleague has died.”

Ali Bulman, the council’s corporate director for social care, said: “We are devastated to have lost a member of the Powys family.

“We will always remember Sharon as a dedicated, hard-working member of our team who was proud to support the people she worked with. First and foremost, we want to extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Myfanwy Alexander, council cabinet member for social care, said: “I wish to add my personal condolences to Sharon’s family at this difficult time. Her caring and positive approach was highly valued by service users and colleagues alike.”