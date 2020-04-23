Celebrities entertain the nation on BBC One’s Big Night In

A host of celebrities have been entertaining the nation as part of BBC One’s Big Night In.

David Tennant, Dawn French, Miranda Hart and Sam Smith performed for viewers in the charity programme.

There was also a surprise appearance from the Duke of Cambridge, who appeared in a comedy skit with Stephen Fry just before the clap for carers took place.

The duke made a surprise appearance in the programme (BBC TV/PA)

Before taking part, he told Fry: “On my way, let me just see if I can find my socks, and my shoes, and my trousers.”

Smith performed an isolation version of their song Lay Me Down during the programme and David Walliams pledged to name a character in his new children’s book after a viewer.

Tennant appeared in a comedy sketch with Catherine Tate’s comedy character Lauren.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appeared on the show to urge viewers to give generously during the programme, saying that the Government would match all donations to the show.

He said: “We are all worried, worried about our health, our friends, our family, but I also know when we look back and remember that in this time of crisis that we came together as a country.

“We were there for each other and that is what the Big Night In is all about.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated tonight and don’t forget the Government has pledged to match every pound you donate, so please do give generously.”

Sugg cut the hair of his girlfriend during the programme (Matt Crossick/PA)

YouTuber Joe Sugg also gave his girlfriend Dianne Buswell a lockdown haircut while the programme was being broadcast.

He gave the dancer a drastic makeover, cutting a large chunk of her hair off and spraying it with a hair dye.

At the beginning of the programme Sir Lenny Henry, who is presenting the programme, said: “It is important to know you may be at home but you are not alone.”

Sir Lenny said that viewers are ‘not alone’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The programme is a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief and is raising money for the two charities.

Funds raised by the programme are being split equally between the two organisations to provide support to local projects and programmes across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.