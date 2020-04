The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined people up and down the UK in paying tribute to health workers in the weekly clap for carers event.

Pictures of rainbows with supportive messages for the NHS displayed in a window in Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Amazon showed its thanks to the nations’ key workers by lighting up its buildings around the country, including a giant rainbow projection at the fulfilment centre in Doncaster (Danny Lawson/PA)

Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, Fife (Euan Cherry/PA)

Post workers at Royal Mail North Wales & Chester wore fancy dress on the job to raise money for the NHS (Royal Mail North Wales & Chester/PA)

Everyone joined in the fun for a good cause (Royal Mail North Wales & Chester/PA)

A message of support was painted in the Edge Lane area of Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

NHS nurses helped to unveil a rainbow floral display outside the University College Hospital at Euston Road in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Richard, 39, and Samantha Stretton, 35, and their daughter Macey-Mae, nine, from Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children took part in the initiative (BBC TV/PA)

NHS workers at Royal Liverpool University Hospital come outside to see the public clapping (Peter Byrne/PA)

Paramedics outside the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)