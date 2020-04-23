Five-year-old to run 26 miles over 10 days ahead of cancelled London Marathon

A five-year-old boy is running 26 miles over 10 days in the lead-up to the cancelled London Marathon date.

Henry Edwards, from Miskin, South Wales, will be running 2.6 miles each day, ending on what would have been the London event on Sunday.

Katey Mears, Henry’s mother, told the PA news agency: “He is really enjoying it and he is running so well.

“We live in a lovely place and our neighbours and the local people are just fantastic. They clap and shout out of the windows, which makes Henry so happy.”

The five-year-old is running for the charity 2 Wish Upon A Star, which supports bereaved parents after the loss of a child, a cause close to the family’s heart after the sudden death of Henry’s cousin.

The family has raised more than £2,500, after an original target of £100 was set.

“Henry has taken this challenge on really well and is really enjoying it,” Ms Mears said.

Donations to 2 Wish Upon A Star can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/henrysmarathonchallenge