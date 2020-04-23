Eight-year-old pens eBook in honour of Captain Tom Moore

An eight-year-old has written an eBook about Captain Tom Moore after being inspired by the veteran’s fundraising efforts.

Reegan Davies, from Port Talbot, Wales, began writing The Story of Captain Tom after encouraging other children to send cards for his 100th birthday via the #MakeACardForTom campaign on Twitter.

Having raised more than £1,500 for the Second World War veteran’s campaign, which saw him complete 100 laps of his garden for the NHS, Reegan’s eBook profits will also be donated.

“The story is, from her eyes, how she sees Captain Tom and what’s happened,” Lisa Davies, Reegan’s mother, told the PA news agency.

“(For) the ending of the story she’s predicted that Tom will meet the queen!”

Having seen many of the illustrations people had produced for Capt Moore’s birthday cards, Mrs Davies contacted a handful to see if they would illustrate the eBook.

Illustrator Katie Jones agreed to draw Reegan’s ideas and the eBook is now on pre-sale for £1.99 on Amazon, ready for release on Captain Tom’s 100th birthday on April 30.

Dozens of orders have already rolled in for the story, which will be around nine pages long.

“She thinks he’s amazing,” said Mrs Davies. “She does honestly think he’s a hero.”