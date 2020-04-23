Celebrity-filled livestream raises £200,000 for NHS PPE

A livestream hosted by Edith Bowman helped raise money for PPE for frontline NHS and care staff.

For the Love of Scotland raised its target of £200,000 for Masks for Scotland during the four-hour livestream.

A number of Scottish actors, writers and musicians made special appearances on the show, encouraging people to donate to the cause.

WE DID IT. This is the formidable Prof Jill Belch who started up masksforscotland … we needed to reach their total of £200,000 and you did it.#fortheloveofscotland Wow. Thank you. So emotional and grateful and… https://t.co/yD2z7Fu83r — edith bowman (@edibow) April 23, 2020

Masks for Scotland is hoping to buy another 18,000 masks and 7,000 gowns.

Singer Annie Lennox performed Dream Angus, saying: “Dream Angus is one of the most beautiful, traditional Scottish folk songs that I learned as a child.

“I thought in this time of lockdown, I can well imagine it must be difficult for mums and dads to soothe their kids to sleep, and a lot of people must be having sleeping challenges.

“So this is my lullaby for Scotland at this unprecedented time.”

Advertising

Actor Alan Cumming as well as Fran Healy of Travis, KT Tunstall, and Sam Mctrusty from Twin Atlantic were among others who also gave performaces.

Outlander star Sam Heughan served as the stream’s barman, creating a Boston sour – or as he called it an isolation sour.

The actor, who has been isolating in Hawaii, said he’d had “a lot of time on his hands”, to practise the drink-making, saying: “For every person who makes the cocktail and tags me in it, I’ll donate another PPE kit.”

Mr Heughan added: “The amount raised is really remarkable. We obviously want everyone to be really healthy. We’ve created a free 30-day workout series to help people keep fit.”

Advertising

Author Ian Rankin took the time to thank care staff, saying: “My youngest son has severe disabilities and is in a care home for young adults. They’ve all been in lockdown since before it started because they’ve all got underlying health issues.

“When we clap for the NHS, I would ask that we clap for all the carers. It should be as wide a clap as we can give.”

The author also took the opportunity to announce he had finished work on his 24th Inspector Rebus novel, which will hopefully be published in October.

Speaking after the event, Ms Bowman said: “What a night. The generosity and spirit of everyone who watched, took part and helped me organise the event has blown my mind.

“I had a ball, the four hours flew by and what an incredible amount of money has been raised to provide urgent PPE. Thank you one and all.”

Professor Belch said: “Wow! We are absolutely blown away – the show was joyful. In terms of the money raised, until now we had been focusing on face protection; masks and goggles.

“This huge amount will now allow us to purchase more face protection but also much needed gowns for our medical teams in Scotland. A huge thank you from all of us at Masks for Scotland.”

Donations can still be made to Masks for Scotland at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/masks-for-scotland/