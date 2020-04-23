Boy completes 36-hour indoor cycle challenge for NHS charities

A 12-year-old boy has raised £4,100 by cycling 740km during a 36-hour indoor cycling challenge to accompany Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Mak Larkin, from Hastings, East Sussex, set himself the target of riding three 12-hour shifts with the Olympic gold medallist using the indoor cycling app Zwift to raise money for NHS Charities Together.

His mother, Lynsey Larkin, told the PA News agency that her son, who races for the Rotor Race Team and competes nationally, was determined to complete the ride.

She said: “Day two was the hardest for him, legs were aching and saddle sore had definitely kicked in, we said to stop but he was adamant he wanted to see it through, even through the tears.”

2 hours to go 34 done I’m going to push my legs through this last bit Any support, messages would be great to get me through If you would still like to donatehttps://t.co/hvRnIAjBN7 Thanks for all the support and donations ??? pic.twitter.com/rqRcsGrnDQ — Mak Larkin (@LarkinMak) April 17, 2020

Mrs Larkin said that Mak received messages of support from around the world, including from from cyclists such as Tom Pidcock, Cameron Mason, Ben Tulett and Team Ineos, and a tweet from Thomas who completed 1,200km and raised £360,000.

Thomas wrote: “That’s unbelievable!! Seriously well done, I’m aching all over!! Hope you’re feeling ok today”

That’s unbelievable!! Seriously well done, I’m aching all over!! Hope you’re feeling ok today ?????????? — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 18, 2020

On her son finishing the challenge, Mrs Larkin added: “He was overwhelmed and couldn’t believe he had actually done it. He rested but was eager to get back on the saddle for a gentle spin 48hrs after.”

Mak’s fundraising page can be found at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MakLarkin