Mary Lou McDonald feels ‘lucky’ to recover from coronavirus

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she feels lucky to have recovered from coronavirus.

The party president received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 after being tested on March 28.

She experienced weeks of being “very unwell”, adding she had a setback to her recovery when she developed pleurisy.

Ms McDonald said it had been a ‘horrible’ virus (Niall Carson/PA)

She told BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme: “I feel very well, I feel strong and I feel extremely, extremely lucky.”

Ms McDonald said it was a horrible virus and nobody wanted to catch it.

“It is like your whole system has been invaded, and it is upsetting that it had come into the house and had come under my roof.”

She said she felt grateful now to be able to wake up in the morning and feel well.