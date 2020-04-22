In Pictures: Prince Louis of Cambridge

Prince Louis of Cambridge, who is celebrating his second birthday on Thursday, was born on patriotic St George’s Day in 2018.

New photos released to mark Louis’ milestone showed how much the young royal has grown.

Prince Louis in a photo released to mark his second birthday (The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

The prince, whose brown hair was brushed into a side parting and who was dressed in a blue and white gingham shirt, delightedly showed off his paint covered hands as he made a rainbow hand-print for his window.

Louis turns two (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

He is fifth in line to the throne, a great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – and a younger sibling of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and newborn Prince Louis outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The prince, who weighed 8lb 7oz, made his debut as a newborn in Kate’s arms as his proud parents showed him off to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, just hours after he was born.

The name Louis was already one of George’s middle names and pays tribute to the Prince of Wales’s great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA.

Prince Louis in his car seat as he is taken home to Kensington Palace from hospital (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

William and Kate released photos of their son soon after – including one of him being cuddled by his big sister Charlotte on her third birthday when Louis was only about a week old.

Louis was sleeping soundly, as Charlotte put a protective arm around her baby brother and planted a kiss on his forehead.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The prince was next seen fast asleep at his christening in July.

He was baptised at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, and his godparents include Guy Pelly – who was once dubbed William and the Duke of Sussex’s “court jester” for his wild ways.

Kate with Louis at his christening (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Louis has inherited the brown Middleton eyes, dark brows and button nose from Kate’s side of the family.

He was pictured with his royal relatives, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, in photos released to mark Charles’s 70th birthday in November 2018.

Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday. The photos were taken by Chris Jackson in the garden of Clarence House. pic.twitter.com/A2LTJDTdvE — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

Later the same month, Kate revealed as she met the public during a visit to Leicester University: “ I can’t believe he’s seven months now. He’s getting a big boy.”

Sporting a grin, the prince was shown surrounded by his siblings and parents in the grounds of Anmer Hall in Norfolk for the family’s official Christmas card in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

In March 2019, Kate revealed on a visit to a children’s centre that Louis, then about 11 months old, was “bombing around” on a walker.

He turned one in April 2019, with William and Kate releasing images of their youngest, showing his rosy cheeks and two bottom front teeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Prince Louis ahead of his first birthday tomorrow ? The photographs were taken earlier this month by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. pic.twitter.com/VOJ7rhKthz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2019

There was a family outing for the Cambridges when they all explored Kate’s Back To Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.

Louis was seen toddling around and having a go on the rope swing, as did William.

? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. The photographs were taken by Matt Porteous. #ChelseaFlowerShow pic.twitter.com/mT95MT88xA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

The children had all contributed to their mother’s garden.

They collected leaves, moss and twigs in the months before – and Kate incorporated the foliage into the surroundings of the campfire.

The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of @Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. pic.twitter.com/zCGdl2zuS8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

The prince made his first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour celebrations in June.

He sucked his thumb and clapped and waved at the crowds to the delight of Kate.

William and Kate with their children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Place (Victoria Jones/PA)

Louis was also seen running around at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in the summer, and sat on Kate’s lap as the duchess and her children enjoyed a picnic, with George sitting in the back of their car.

Kate and her children at the polo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The prince, who is growing up mostly away from the media spotlight, was pictured months later arriving for the Queen’s Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The 20-month-old royal was driven to the annual family gathering by his mother.

Prince Louis arriving for the Queen’s Christmas lunch (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kensington Palace wished its Twitter followers Merry Christmas with a black and white image of the Cambridge children and their father.

William, who was wearing a flat cap, was shown kissing Louis’ cheek in the image taken by Kate.

? Merry Christmas to all our followers! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/40j3Xg36Q4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2019

And Louis proudly joined in with a Clap for Carers in March while in lockdown.

The young royal was pictured standing between Charlotte and George as they paid tribute to NHS staff working tirelessly to help those with the Covid-19 illness.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

Louis glanced up at both his sister and brother as they were filmed at home by their parents while staying at their Anmer Hall mansion.

Kate has told how she and William are sticking to a “pretty strict routine” for their children while socially distancing at home.

Louis photographed at home by Kate (Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

But the duchess confessed: “It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old.”