In Pictures: As the clock strikes 12 during the lockdown

Pictures taken by PA news agency photographers at noon on Wednesday reveal the impact of coronavirus on the UK and Ireland.

While youngsters and parents continue to tackle home-learning, and scientists in laboratories work testing swabs from frontline staff, Prime Minister’s Questions was held in a sparsely attended House of Commons with many MPs opting to join in via video conference.

Elsewhere, with shops and businesses closed, once bustling spaces remain deserted.

An almost deserted M5 motorway looking south towards Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

A boy in Dublin reads to his younger brother as his home-schooling timetable suggests noon is Drop Everything And Read time (Brian Lawless/PA)

Scientists at the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow analyse coronavirus swabs taken from NHS staff and other frontline workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, the Speaker calls for the start of Prime Minister’s Questions in the chamber of the House of Commons (PA)

The concourse at London’s Waterloo station at midday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advertising

While Liverpool waterfront was deserted (Peter Byrne/PA)

Streets in Newcastle upon Tyne (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Waterlooville town centre in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

King’s Parade in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)