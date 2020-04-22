Menu

In Pictures: As the clock strikes 12 during the lockdown

UK News | Published:

Images from across the UK and Ireland reveal the impact of the coronavirus.

A popular riverside walk alongside the Thames near London’s Tower Bridge is almost deserted

Pictures taken by PA news agency photographers at noon on Wednesday reveal the impact of coronavirus on the UK and Ireland.

While youngsters and parents continue to tackle home-learning, and scientists in laboratories work testing swabs from frontline staff, Prime Minister’s Questions was held in a sparsely attended House of Commons with many MPs opting to join in via video conference.

Elsewhere, with shops and businesses closed, once bustling spaces remain deserted.

An almost deserted M5 motorway looking south towards Devon
An almost deserted M5 motorway looking south towards Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)
A boy in Dublin reads to his younger brother as his home schooling timetable suggests noon is Drop Everything And Read time
A boy in Dublin reads to his younger brother as his home-schooling timetable suggests noon is Drop Everything And Read time (Brian Lawless/PA)
Scientists at the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow which analyses coronavirus swabs taken from NHS staff and frontline workers
Scientists at the Lighthouse Laboratory in Glasgow analyse coronavirus swabs taken from NHS staff and other frontline workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The chamber of the House of Commons in London as the Speaker calls for the start of Prime Minister's Questions
Meanwhile, the Speaker calls for the start of Prime Minister’s Questions in the chamber of the House of Commons (PA)
The concourse at London’s Waterloo station was almost devoid of travellers
The concourse at London’s Waterloo station at midday (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A deserted Liverpool waterfront
While Liverpool waterfront was deserted (Peter Byrne/PA)
Empty streets in Newcastle upon Tyne
Streets in Newcastle upon Tyne (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A near-deserted Waterlooville town centre in Hampshire
Waterlooville town centre in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
King’s Parade - with King’s College (left) and the Senate House in the distance - in Cambridge
King’s Parade in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
A nearly-deserted Reuters Square at midday in Canary Wharf in east London
A normally bustling Reuters Square in Canary Wharf in east London (Victoria Jones/PA)
