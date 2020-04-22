Advertising
In Pictures: As the clock strikes 12 during the lockdown
Images from across the UK and Ireland reveal the impact of the coronavirus.
Pictures taken by PA news agency photographers at noon on Wednesday reveal the impact of coronavirus on the UK and Ireland.
While youngsters and parents continue to tackle home-learning, and scientists in laboratories work testing swabs from frontline staff, Prime Minister’s Questions was held in a sparsely attended House of Commons with many MPs opting to join in via video conference.
Elsewhere, with shops and businesses closed, once bustling spaces remain deserted.
