Coronavirus involved in more than 1,000 deaths in Scotland since outbreak began

More than 1,000 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

A total of 1,616 deaths involving the virus have been recorded as of April 19.

The figures are announced weekly and account for all deaths registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

#NRSStats show as of 19th April 1,616 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned in the death certificate. https://t.co/Kos5k0XGkQ pic.twitter.com/cDHSpE3g8m — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) April 22, 2020

Of the coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland registered by April 19, a third were in care homes, 56% were in hospitals and 10% were at home or non-institutional settings.

There were 651 deaths relating to Covid-19 registered between April 13 and April 19, a rise of 41 on the 610 registered between April 6 and April 12, according to the NRS.

The total number of all deaths registered in Scotland from April 13 to April 19 was 1,911, nearly 80% higher than the five-year weekly average of 1,067.

Covid-19 accounted for three-quarters of the 844 excess deaths in that week.