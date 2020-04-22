Menu

Coronavirus involved in more than 1,000 deaths in Scotland since outbreak began

UK News | Published:

The latest National Records of Scotland figures include suspected or probable causes of Covid-19.

More than 1,000 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

A total of 1,616 deaths involving the virus have been recorded as of April 19.

The figures are announced weekly and account for all deaths registered in Scotland when Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because they include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

Of the coronavirus-linked deaths in Scotland registered by April 19, a third were in care homes, 56% were in hospitals and 10% were at home or non-institutional settings.

There were 651 deaths relating to Covid-19 registered between April 13 and April 19, a rise of 41 on the 610 registered between April 6 and April 12, according to the NRS.

The total number of all deaths registered in Scotland from April 13 to April 19 was 1,911, nearly 80% higher than the five-year weekly average of 1,067.

Covid-19 accounted for three-quarters of the 844 excess deaths in that week.

