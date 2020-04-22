Advertising
Armed police respond to reports of ‘man on balcony with weapons’ in Kent
The public are being warned to stay away from Dock Head Road in Chatham.
Armed police have been deployed near a shopping centre in Kent after a man was reported to be on a balcony with weapons.
Video circulating on social media, which appears to be from the scene, shows a witness pointing out a man on a balcony.
He says: “He’s up there. He’s up there sitting on that yellow thing with a machine gun, a handgun and a rifle.”
The public were being warned to stay away from the Dockside area in Chatham.
Kent Police said officers were called at 8.35am on Wednesday to a “disturbance at a flat” in Dock Head Road.
A spokesman said: “Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons.
“Patrols, including armed officers, are at the scene making inquiries.”
Road closures are in place in the area.
