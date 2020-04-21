UK to bask in 24C heat as hottest April in six years continues

Parts of the UK will bask in 24C heat over the coming days as the hottest April in six years continues.

Despite warm weather and sunshine expected for Thursday and Friday, many of the UK’s open spaces will be largely empty due to the coronavirus lockdown.

London is forecast to see the hottest temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury rising to 24C (75.2F).

Elsewhere, temperatures are forecast to reach 23C (73.4F) in Wales and south-west England, 18C (64.4F) in Scotland and 19C (66.2F) in Northern Ireland.

Another sunny day to come on Wednesday and the easterly breeze will start to ease making it feel a bit warmer #4cast pic.twitter.com/apMotTbeUP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 21, 2020

This would be well above the average high of 14C (57.2F) in April for England and the hottest the UK has been this month since 2014, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said the good weather is due to a large area of high pressure to the north of England making the days clear and bright.

Friday will see temperatures drop slightly to 23C in the capital, 22C (71.6F) in Wales and south-west England and 18C in Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said there was also a “low chance” of isolated showers in the west of the UK, but said most areas will remain dry.

Temperatures will hit 22C on Wednesday for many parts of the UK, while the east coast and Scotland will see the mercury fall to 12 to 14C (57.2F).