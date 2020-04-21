Tributes paid to ‘dearly loved’ orthopaedic surgeon

An orthopaedic surgeon has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sadeq Elhowsh, 58, a father of four who had worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside for 17 years, died at Whiston Hospital, a spokesman for the health trust said.

In a statement, his family said: “Sadeq was a wonderful husband, as well as a devoted father, and he dearly loved his family.

“We cannot put into words the depth of our loss.

Sadeq Elhowsh (Family handout/PA)

“He loved his work and was dedicated to supporting his patients and his colleagues.”

Colleague Ravi Gudena, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: “Nothing was ever too much trouble for Sadeq, he was always there to help anyone and was happy to do whatever was needed to help his colleagues and patients.”

Hospital chief executive Ann Marr OBE said: “Sadeq will be sadly missed by all who knew and worked with him.

“He was without doubt a much-loved member of the team.

“All our thoughts are with Sadeq’s family and friends at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences.”

A GoFundMe page, set up by his colleagues at the trust to support Mr Elhowsh’s family, has raised more than £14,000.

A message on the fundraising page said Mr Elhowsh was always there to help and was remembered for the quote “don’t worry, I will sort it”.

It added: “He was well respected by all the patients, and dearly loved by all the staff, colleagues and juniors.

“He is a proud father of four sons and the second eldest son has been offered medical school admission this year, which he is so proud of.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-mr-elhowsh.