Mother-of-four dies after ‘battling cancer and Covid-19’

The children of a mother-of-four who fought breast cancer have spoken of her death after she is believed to have contracted Covid-19.

Lorraine Duncan, 48, from Vauxhall, London, had celebrated in December when she thought she was clear of the cancer which had spread to her lungs and neck.

But Ms Duncan, who also leaves behind four grandchildren, suffered a recurrence of the cancer and is believed to have contracted coronavirus while also undergoing chemotherapy.

Lorraine Duncan (Family handout/PA)

Now her son, nine, and daughters, aged 17, 22 and 32, have launched a fundraising page to pay for her funeral and other costs.

The family says on the GoFundMe page: “Our mum was a beautiful woman. She had a short fight with breast cancer but unfortunately it spread to her lungs and neck.

“She was undergoing pain management and chemotherapy in the hospital, where she contracted Covid-19 the enemy and killer of this season.

“We thought as a family she was cleared of cancer and we all celebrated back on her birthday on the 15th December.

Advertising

“She danced and danced and smiled all night, but unfortunately the cancer came back and attacked her lungs that along with the Covid which was a silent killer.

“After a two-week fight and visual deterioration mum couldn’t fight no more. She fell asleep peacefully. We are left with the responsibility of this alone.”

For details of their appeal visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/lorraines-unexpected-burial.