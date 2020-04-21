Mental health nurse and father-of-four dies after contracting Covid-19

A mental health nurse described as “a wonderful human being” has died after contracting coronavirus.

Grant Maganga died on Monday at Tameside Hospital after 11 years of nursing, most recently at Hurst Place in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester, a rehabilitation unit for men with severe mental illness and complex needs.

Mr Maganga, 56, who leaves a wife and four children, qualified as a mental health nurse in 2009 and had worked at Hurst Place since its inception 10 years ago.

We’re devastated about the death of our friend and colleague, Grant Maganga, who sadly died from coronavirus. Grant qualified as a mental health nurse in 2009 and has worked at Hurst Place, our rehabilitation unit in Ashton, since it opened ten years ago. #PennineCarePeople pic.twitter.com/jDH1MmrMms — Pennine Care NHS FT (@PennineCareNHS) April 21, 2020

“Grant was an exceptional nurse who cared deeply for his patients and lit up the room with his infectious smile and positive personality,” said Clare Parker, director of nursing at Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Mr Maganga’s unit.

“Grant worked in a mental health rehabilitation unit and this is a stark reminder that all nurses are on the front line, no matter where they work.

“His death is another tremendous loss to our nursing community. We will never forget him.”

Ms Parker said being a mental health nurse “takes a special kind of person” and the job involves caring for people experiencing mental illness and supporting those recovering from it.

Claire Molloy, chief executive at Pennine Care, said they were “absolutely devastated” by the news of Mr Maganga’s death.

“Grant was an incredibly popular, greatly respected and dedicated nurse,” she said.

“The nature of Hurst Place means that staff spend a lot of time with patients, sometimes over many years, and the patients spoke about the countless times where Grant went above and beyond to care for them.

“His colleagues have also described his great kindness and friendliness, and say that he never had a bad word to say about anyone.

“They loved his infectious laugh and positivity. A true gentleman, a great role model and a wonderful human being.

“Grant was also a big family man and we are doing everything we can to support them, as well as our colleagues on the unit and patients.”