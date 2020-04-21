Kate writes to hospital treating Covid-19 patients

The Duchess of Cambridge has written a letter to a London hospital to express her support for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate is patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital and wrote to staff at the institution, which is also treating Covid-19 patients, to say she is thinking of them during “this hugely difficult time”.

In an interview last week, the duchess said the “extraordinary job” NHS and other frontline workers are doing will dramatically change how society will value them in the future.

It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers: “I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0bW128Juuq — Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) April 20, 2020

Kate said in her letter: “It is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances.

“You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been.

“You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult Covid-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care.

Kate during her visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital in January (Toby Melville/PA Wire)

“Whether working on the front line, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives.

“Please look after yourselves and each other and know the whole country is behind you.”

Kate last visited the Evelina, in central London, at the end of January to learn about the creative workshops run by the National Portrait Gallery for young patients and their siblings.

Evelina London, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life.