The Queen is celebrating her 94th birthday in unusual circumstances, marking the occasion in lockdown.

Here are some images of the monarch through the decades.

The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter Princess Elizabeth on April 29 1926 (PA)

Princess Elizabeth in the park on March 1 1929 (PA)

In this image from May 29 1930, Princess Elizabeth is at the Royal Tournament at Olympia in London (PA)

The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and their children Anne, Charles and Andrew in 1960 (PA)

The royal visits Chelmsley Wood shopping centre in Birmingham in April 1971 (PA)

The Queen and the Queen Mother on the course just before the running of the Derby Stakes in 1983 (PA)

The Queen viewing the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London in 1994 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

The Queen is pictured on July 21 2006 ahead of embarking on a cruise around the Western Isles with her family to celebrate her 80th birthday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41-gun royal salute to mark the Queen’s 93rd birthday in Hyde Park, London, last April – there will be no gun salutes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Buckingham Palace source said the Queen’s birthday will not be marked in any special way this year (Chris Radburn/PA)

Any phone or video calls she has with family will be kept private (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The bells of Westminster Abbey will also stay silent on her birthday for the first time in more than a decade (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The church where the monarch was married and crowned is currently closed, meaning the celebratory peal will not be able to go ahead (Ian Gavan/PA)

The Queen is with her husband of 72 years, the Duke of Edinburgh, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Leon Neal/PA)

The couple are at the castle with a reduced household for their protection (Steve Parsons/PA)

Last year, the Queen was joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Place to watch the flypast after the Trooping the Colour ceremony as she celebrated her official birthday on June 8 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

But this year, the royals are staying away from one another as they follow the social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (Victoria Jones/PA)

They used their Kensington Palace social media accounts to share birthday congratulations for William’s grandmother (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They wished the monarch a happy birthday alongside a picture of William and Kate showing the Queen around the duchess’s garden at the Chelsea Flower Show last year (Geoff Pugh/PA)

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Twitter account also sent its birthday wishes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

They issued a collection of touching archive photos of Charles and his mother (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The prince is at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, with Camilla (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex are all in their own separate homes around the country (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Queen made a special broadcast earlier this month as the country faces an uncertain period during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Quotes from her broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth are displayed in London’s Piccadilly Circus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)