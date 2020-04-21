Firefighters tackle blaze at block of flats

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a block of flats near Nottingham.

Eight engines were at the fire at Springfield Mill on Bridge Street in Sandiacre, with two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers and a control room unit.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon and firefighters expect to continue to fight it for several hours into the evening.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service asked members of the public to stick to Government lockdown rules and stay away from the area, tweeting: “Coming to view this fire is not an essential journey.”

They also advised people to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

“Large plumes of smoke have been billowing in the air with debris falling below,” local resident Tom Walters, 29, told the PA news agency.

“It’s awful to see, especially knowing that people are now without a home at the current time.”

The fire service was called at 4.23pm but residents said flames were still visible at about 7pm.

Local people were advised to close their windows (@tigerharris77/Twitter)

“The fire raged through the top floor really quickly, but it soon escalated,” Marie Talbot, 42, told PA.

“The flames were pouring out the top, but I could see the firemen were already trying to tackle it and still are, flames are still visible at the moment.”

Mr Walters described said it was a shame to see the “gorgeous old building” in this state, and Ms Talbot described Springfield Mill as “iconic”.

Daniel Fenwick, 31, added: “The building is a beautiful piece of Nottingham heritage. It’s sad to see this happening to such a prominent building with so much history.

“I just hope everybody got out safely and have somewhere safe to go.”