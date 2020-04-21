Charles tickled pink by spoof coronavirus videos

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the positives to come out of the coronavirus outbreak – including some of the “funniest videos I have seen for a long time”.

Social media platforms have been awash with humorous videos posted by people across the globe seeing the funny side of the lockdown, and it appears some have tickled the future king.

His comment came in an article for the latest edition of Country Life magazine, in which he praises the crucial role of Britain’s farmers in keeping the country fed.

The Prince of Wales at the official opening of the new Dragon’s Heart Hospital, built at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Ben Birchall/PA)

And he paid tribute to the “courage and selflessness” of health and care workers and the “heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness” for those in need which has flourished in the country.

The prince, who has recovered after contracting coronavirus himself, said: “At a time of great anxiety and loss, the courage and selflessness of all those involved in the medical and caring professions have been truly humbling.

“Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country.

“Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, church services recorded and emailed to parishioners and, of course, we have seen the very best use of technology — allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing — and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time.

“In such testing times, it is reassuring to see that adversity is bringing out the very best in people.”

It is not known which videos Charles was referring to, but one which has proved popular features blogger Victoria Emes singing Gloria Gaynor’s hit record I Will Survive, but with the lyrics have been changed to poke fun at her life in lockdown with her husband and two small children.

Wearing a leotard and dancing around her home she belts out: “As long as I have internet, I know I’ll stay alive.”

Another favourite with social media users is a video of a man who listens to a voice offering him two coronavirus choices.

The first is A – quarantine with your wife and child, but before the narrator can explain the second option he picks B.

In the article Charles tells readers “food does not happen by magic” and says the nation owes farmers an enormous debt of gratitude.

And with many students unable to sit exams he asks whether they could help producers harvest spring vegetables.

The prince added society needs to learn lessons when the pandemic is over – from the importance of “nature to our wellbeing” to the “power of localisation”.