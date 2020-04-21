Menu

Bird’s-eye footage shows epic NHS tribute created by firefighter

The video shows sweeping views of the countryside at sunset where firefighter Tom Westcott mowed a touching message into a field.

NHS sign

Drone footage shows an incredible tribute to the NHS created by a firefighter.

Bird’s-eye video shows sweeping views of the countryside at sunset where Tom Westcott mowed a touching message to the UK’s healthcare workers into a field.

The giant letters spelling out “Thank you NHS” can be clearly seen in the video, posted on Twitter by Kent Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday.

Mr Westcott said the epic tribute was for “when words on paper just aren’t enough”.

The fire service added: “So, thank you NHS – from us, to you.”

