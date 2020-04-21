Bird’s-eye footage shows epic NHS tribute created by firefighter

Drone footage shows an incredible tribute to the NHS created by a firefighter.

Bird’s-eye video shows sweeping views of the countryside at sunset where Tom Westcott mowed a touching message to the UK’s healthcare workers into a field.

"When words on paper just aren't enough." Kent firefighter Tom Westcott's words after creating this epic thank you tribute for our wonderful #NHS. So, thank you NHS – from us, to you. ? #KentTogether @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/XpvfOM8EIl — Kent Fire and Rescue Service (@kentfirerescue) April 21, 2020

The giant letters spelling out “Thank you NHS” can be clearly seen in the video, posted on Twitter by Kent Fire and Rescue Service on Tuesday.

Mr Westcott said the epic tribute was for “when words on paper just aren’t enough”.

The fire service added: “So, thank you NHS – from us, to you.”