What the papers say – April 20

Authorities are blamed on the front pages for healthcare workers being unable to access personal protective equipment (PPE) and for alleged bungling in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Daily Mail says the lack of PPE is a “Betrayal of our bravest”, the Daily Mirror says it is a “shambles” that a “crucial shipment” of equipment has been held up in what Metro calls the “Deadliest of delays”.

Tomorrow's front page: Coronavirus Shambles – Now lifesaving kit for NHS heroes doesn't turn up#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/lVvJho6I2l pic.twitter.com/gu32JKIVR6 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 19, 2020

The Guardian also reports on the “anger” over insufficient equipment and says the “PM failed to attend” five important meetings on Covid-19 in the early days of the crisis.

Guardian front page, Monday 20 April 2020: Hospital leaders attack government as anger over PPE shortage grows pic.twitter.com/MuKkkcNfP0 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 19, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting “easing lockdown” while his chief scientific adviser says new vaccines, including for Covid-19, are “long shots”, according to The Times.

“We need Boris!” exclaims the Daily Express, which adds that there is a “race” to get the PM back on duty this week.

Monday’s EXPRESS: We need Boris! Race to put PM back in charge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M9ivAKyd59 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 19, 2020

The i says both Downing Street and Labour support calls for a national minute’s silence in honour of NHS staff who have died with coronavirus.

Monday's front page: Let the nation fall silent for NHS staff who lost their lives#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/4PbOQjW7HA — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 19, 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a £1.2 billion “rescue fund” to help start-ups “as economic fears rise”, reports the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 20 April https://t.co/fCY0GwzSWY pic.twitter.com/91VGsSyNpO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 19, 2020

Drinkers have been dealt a “Lockdown blow” with The Sun reporting that pubs may be forced to stay shut until Christmas.

Tomorrow's front page: Pubs could stay closed until Christmas, as they'll be the 'last to open' https://t.co/vZ4aqWTe1F pic.twitter.com/giA9rMAhpL — The Sun (@TheSun) April 19, 2020

A senior police officer has warned his colleagues must prepare for a “more volatile and agitated society” when lockdown ends, according to The Independent.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Police warn of unrest when lockdown lifted #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vrfekMnAHR — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) April 19, 2020

The Daily Telegraph reports two thirds of children are not logging on for remote lessons, with those from lower socio-economic backgrounds most at risk of falling behind.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Two thirds of children fail to log on for lessons”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ywgtAy0QBp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 19, 2020

And the Daily Star says it is “Inzayn” that pupils are being taught Winston Churchill “was a war criminal and less important” than pop star Zayn Malik.