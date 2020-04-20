Meghan wants elephant film to inspire people to ‘take care of each other’

The Duchess of Sussex has told, in her first interview released since stepping down as a senior royal, how she hopes her elephant film project will inspire people to “take care of each other”.

Meghan’s pre-recorded interview about Elephant, the Disneynature documentary she narrated, appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

The former Suits actress said: “I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles they are facing, I think we’d take care of each other, animals and this planet in a very different way.

“That’s why it’s really important for me to be able to help tell that story.”

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

Her interview was screened on the same day the Sussexes declared that they were no longer cooperating with the British tabloid press after watching people’s lives “pulled apart” because “salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue”.

It also came as court documents were released relating to Meghan’s privacy claim against Associated Newspapers.

The legal papers revealed text messages sent between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan’s father Thomas Markle in the run up to the royal wedding, which showed the couple warned Mr Markle that contacting the press would “backfire” and offered to help him.

Advertising

Harry and Meghan on their last official public engagement before stepping down from royal duties (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

GMA said the duchess recorded the Disney interview last year while working on the film project.

Meghan, who no longer uses her HRH style after quitting as a working royal, described elephants as “a lot more like us than they are different”.

“I’ve been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with the elephants in their natural habitat,” she said.

Advertising

“When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety.

“We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing.

“The close connection of the herd, the protectiveness of their young – I think they are a lot more like us than they are different.”

Disneynature’s Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/RtgymUMSV1 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 26, 2020

Elephant – about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa – is Meghan’s first post-royal project.

It follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd travels through the Kalahari Desert while led by their great matriarch Gaia.

Harry was caught on camera highlighting his wife’s interest in doing voiceover work to a Disney boss while on an official royal engagement last summer.

He was filmed chatting to Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of the Walt Disney Company, during the European premiere of Disney’s Lion King, and said about Meghan: “You do know she does voiceovers?”

The Duchess of Sussex embracing Beyonce at the European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King (Niklas Halle’m/PA)

The Disney boss replied: “I did not know that,” and the duke went on to say: “You seem surprised. She’s really interested.”

Meghan was also heard to say during the engagement: “That’s really why we’re here – to pitch.”

The couple caused shockwaves in January after announcing they wanted to step down as senior royals to earn their own money, but carry on supporting the Queen.

But their brand of Megxit was impossible because of the potential pitfalls of being accused of cashing in on their royal status, meaning they had to quit the monarchy completely.

Meghan’s fee for Elephant was said to be a donation from Disney+ to the Elephants Without Borders conservation charity.