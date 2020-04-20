Advertising
Former Wet Wet Wet singer dedicates online song to woman fighting Covid-19
Marti Pellow sang With a Little Help From My Friends for Sam Emmonds and “all our NHS angels”.
Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow has recorded a video rendition of With A Little Help From My Friends for a woman fighting Covid-19 in hospital and “all our NHS angels”.
The singer filmed the video for 44-year-old Sam Emmonds, who has been treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
Her sister Hayley Fagan, an acute medical technician, reached out to Mr Pellow through social media to give Ms Emmonds a boost.
She told the Portsmouth News: “We didn’t actually think anything would come of it.
“He first sent a message to Sam and the next day I asked him again – could he please sing – and he did.”
The singer posted on YouTube: “This one is for Sam Emmonds who is fighting the fight with help from our @NHS angels at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
“Sing along with me for Sam and all our amazingly brave NHS staff, I have left a wee space for you to scream and let it all out. Stay home and stay safe everyone love to love Marti”.
The 55-year-old then posted a second video of him singing another of his former band’s cover versions that reached number one, Love Is All Around, in which he says: “I can’t believe the response to me singing the song for Sam, it’s unbelievable and I hear she’s on the mend.”
He adds: “Once again a big shout out to the NHS, key workers and frontline workers.”
