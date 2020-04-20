Coronavirus helpline set up for residential care staff

A confidential support line has been set up for residential care staff working through the Covid-19 crisis.

Child and youth charity Kibble has launched the helpline in response to the heightened risk for people employed in the sector during the pandemic.

It is run by trained therapists and offered to care workers across the country.

Dan Johnson, forensic psychologist at Kibble, said: “We recognise that these are extremely unsettling and concerning times for people working within residential care settings across the country.

“Connections are more important than ever right now. The support line will give care staff the chance to speak to someone who understands residential care.

“All calls are confidential and purely about giving residential workers a safe space to talk.”

The team provides a range of therapeutic support and interventions to children and young people at Kibble, their families and staff.

They are trained in psychology and counselling, and a range of therapies including cognitive behavioural therapy, dialectal behavioural therapy and play therapy.

The phone line will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 6pm and Thursdays from noon to 8pm.

Appointments may also be available at weekends where needed.

Residential care staff interested in accessing the service should contact safespace@kibble.org to arrange an appointment.

Sessions will be conducted via telephone or Skype.