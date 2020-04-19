SNP MP apologises over altercation with neighbour

SNP MP Steven Bonnar has apologised after a heated altercation with a neighbour.

The dispute involving Mr Bonnar and an unidentified neighbour was over a Celtic Football Club flag in the window of the MP’s home in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

The two men challenged each other to a fight during the row, which was caught on video and uploaded to YouTube.

The footage shows Mr Bonnar being asked by the neighbour in relation to the flag: “Is that necessary?”

Mr Bonnar is then seen crossing the street to repeatedly ask his neighbour: “Is what necessary?”

The altercation was caught on video (Vanguard TV/YouTube/PA)

The Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill MP then further asks: “What’s it got to do with you what’s in my house?”

Mr Bonnar is repeatedly referred to as a councillor, to which he replies “I’m not a councillor, I’m an MP.”

Advertising

The MP can then be heard in the footage referring to his neighbour as a “headcase”, before saying he would fight the man “any f****** time”.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Bonnar apologised and said he had been “drawn into” the argument.

He said: “I regret being drawn into a dispute with a neighbour and reacting hastily to comments made.

“I apologise for my language and behaviour, and for any upset caused.”

Mr Bonnar caused controversy last year when he crossed his fingers during the official swearing in of MPs in the House of Commons.