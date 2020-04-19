Advertising
In Pictures: Sunrise over Bass Rock
Elsewhere, stacks of pebbles were added to as the day dawned in the North East.
The sunrise perfectly illuminated a Scottish east coast landmark on Sunday morning.
Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick is a large outcrop of volcanic rock rising out of the sea that is home to a large colony of gannets.
Advertising
Meanwhile, further south on the east coast, a man and his dog got their daily exercise at Whitley Bay beach just as the sun was coming up.
They were joined by people adding to a series of pebble sculpture stacks that have been transforming the beach.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.