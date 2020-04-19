Menu

In Pictures: Sunrise over Bass Rock

Elsewhere, stacks of pebbles were added to as the day dawned in the North East.

The sunrise perfectly illuminated a Scottish east coast landmark on Sunday morning.

Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick is a large outcrop of volcanic rock rising out of the sea that is home to a large colony of gannets.

Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)
Spring Weather
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, further south on the east coast, a man and his dog got their daily exercise at Whitley Bay beach just as the sun was coming up.

Spring weather Apr 19th 2020
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

They were joined by people adding to a series of pebble sculpture stacks that have been transforming the beach.

Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pebble sculptures in Whitley Bay
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
