In Pictures: Sunrise over Bass Rock

The sunrise perfectly illuminated a Scottish east coast landmark on Sunday morning.

Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick is a large outcrop of volcanic rock rising out of the sea that is home to a large colony of gannets.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Advertising

Meanwhile, further south on the east coast, a man and his dog got their daily exercise at Whitley Bay beach just as the sun was coming up.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

They were joined by people adding to a series of pebble sculpture stacks that have been transforming the beach.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)