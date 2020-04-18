What the papers say – April 19

More developments in Britain’s coronavirus battle dominate the Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times reports on a plan among ministers to reopen schools in three weeks.

The Sunday Times reveals the cabinet's plan for schools to reopen in three weeks. Plus Waldemar Januszczak's History of Art, a broadsheet poster #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F0z31coFmC — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) April 18, 2020

Boris Johnson is starting to “take back control” of the Government after his bout of Covid-19, according to The Sunday Telegraph, with The Independent also covering the PM’s appointment of London Olympics boss Lord Paul Deighton as the Government’s chief overseer in charge of personal protective equipment.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Johnson starts to take back control”#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rXpFqFr4rp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 18, 2020

The Independent: Olympics chief drafted in to fix PPE supply failures #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wzXkI6SNCL — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 18, 2020

The Mail on Sunday runs a US-style headline of “Get Britain moving again”, citing political and business figures calling for a pathway out of the lockdown.

Get Britain Moving… Senior Tories join forces with Sir Keir Starmer and City chiefs to demand exit clarity.. pic.twitter.com/KmfXU7u9DT — MoS_Politics (@MoS_Politics) April 18, 2020

The Sunday Express says the British public’s diligence in the lockdown is paying off, with a drop in Covid-19 hospital cases reported.

The Observer, however, leads with a medical expert warning people should not expect a coronavirus vaccine in the near future.

The Sunday Mirror leads on fears among doctors of running out of oxygen supplies.

The Sunday People carries a story on the “mental health agony” of frontline NHS workers, with some suicidal and others too scared to hug their children.

Sunday People: Suicidal..and too scared to hug their kids #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RVQBlvBRD5 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 18, 2020

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on the the coronavirus battle of Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper.