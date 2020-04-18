What the papers say – April 18

Hopes for a coronavirus vaccine by the autumn, concern about personal protective equipment (PPE) and deaths in care homes are among the stories leading Saturday’s papers.

The Times leads with criticism over “silence” on Britain’s exit strategy from lockdown, with senior Tories saying the public are being treated like children.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Care England estimates that up to 7,500 people have died in care homes after contracting Covid-19.

The Guardian reports NHS staff will be told to wear aprons after a shortage in the supply of protective gowns.

Guardian front page, Saturday 18 April 2020: NHS staff told ‘wear aprons’ as protective gowns run out pic.twitter.com/ZHP8jnDt9a — The Guardian (@guardian) April 17, 2020

While the Financial Times looks at Bank of England forecasts about the economic impact of coronavirus.

Advertising

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Saturday April 18 https://t.co/IzoAxdw344 pic.twitter.com/HfoWaxh1pL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 17, 2020

The i is one of a number of papers reporting on hopes for a vaccine by autumn, a story also covered by The Sun, Daily Mail, and Daily Express.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Volunteers could be given first dose of potential coronavirus vaccine next weekhttps://t.co/Zze59u7rhH pic.twitter.com/Dzh5WzHymO — The Sun (@TheSun) April 17, 2020

Advertising

The Daily Mirror says hospitals are running out of “life-saving” PPE.

And the Daily Star carries Maxine Peake’s views on northern actors being typecast by directors