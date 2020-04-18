Grandfather walks 91 laps around bungalow on 91st birthday to raise cash for NHS

A farmer is raising money for the NHS by walking 91 laps around his bungalow on his 91st birthday.

Rhythwyn Evans had completed 21 laps of the property, on Tan-y-Graig Farm, Silian, Ceredigion, before breakfast on Saturday.

The grandfather, who uses a walking stick, has already raised more than £11,000 for his local health board charity.

He said he had lived to a “ripe old age” and wanted “to give something back to the community”.

Rhythwyn Evans' challenge is well underway! Today he's walking round his home 91 times to mark his 91st birthday and raise money for our @HywelDdaHB NHS COVID-19 Appeal. Thank you Rhythwyn! https://t.co/dMPYcD2blj pic.twitter.com/8fsfza2gK6 — Hywel Dda Health Charities (@HywelDdaCharity) April 18, 2020

Mr Evans was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than £22 million for NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden to mark his 100th birthday.

On a JustGiving page, Mr Evans’s family said he had celebrated his 90th birthday with family, neighbours and friends.

“Things are different this year, and so, to mark his 91st birthday, he would like to give something back to the community,” they said.

Advertising

“Inspired by and in solidarity with Captain Tom Moore, he has set a personal challenge to walk around his home 91 times in one day, to help beat the Covid-19 epidemic.

“Rhythwyn would like to support his local health board, Hywel Dda, to show his gratitude for the outstanding work of the workers in these extremely challenging times.”

Happy Birthday Rhythwyn! Good luck with your challenge. Thank you from everyone at Hywel Dda ? Posted by Hywel Dda Health Charities on Saturday, April 18, 2020

Money raised by Mr Evans will go to the Hywel Dda NHS Covid-19 Appeal, organised by Hywel Dda Health Charities.

Advertising

He originally aimed to raise £1,000 but quickly passed this target.

Sarah Jennings, director of partnerships and corporate services for Hywel Dda University Health Board, said they were “extremely grateful” for Mr Evans’s support.

“This is such an incredible thing to do to celebrate a special birthday and we thank Mr Evans and his supporters for helping to fund vital items urgently needed for the welfare and wellbeing of staff and volunteers,” she said.

“Penblwydd Hapus (Happy Birthday) from all at Hywel Dda.”

Mr Evan’s fundraising page is https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/david-evans186.