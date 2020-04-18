EuroMillions player claims £58.3m jackpot

A claim has been staked for the £58.3 million EuroMillions jackpot won on Friday by a single UK ticket-holder.

The winner has scooped £58,366,487.50 after matching all five main numbers and the lucky stars.

Camelot said the claim will now go through the process of validation.

Subject to those checks, the prize will then be paid out.

The winner will then decide whether to go public and share their news.

No information will be given on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

It is the second EuroMillions jackpot winner in the UK this year, and they will occupy 20th place on the National Lottery’s rich list of the biggest winners.

On Friday, another UK ticket-holder staked a claim for a £57.8 million prize won last month.

Last year, there were seven UK EuroMillions jackpot winners including the UK’s biggest ever winner.

The anonymous ticket-holder banked a £170 million prize last October.

The winning main numbers in Friday’s draw were: 16, 28, 32, 37 and 45.

The winning EuroMillions lucky star numbers were 01 and 11.