Another 28 people in Wales die after testing positive for coronavirus

A total of 534 people have died with confirmed coronavirus in Wales, an increase of 28 deaths since Friday’s figure.

Public Health Wales said the figures related to people who had a laboratory confirmed case of Covid-19, with the majority of the deaths occurring in hospital settings.

By health board area, the deaths were located as follows: 195 in Aneurin Bevan, 113 in Cardiff and Vale, 129 in Cwm Taf Morgannwg and 84 in Swansea Bay.

The 13 other deaths were in three health board areas – Betsi Cadwaladr, Hywel Dda and Powys – that have seen a “very small” number of fatalities.

Figures for these health boards are not being shown to protect the identities of those who died there, Public Health Wales said.

On Saturday, tributes were paid to an “inspiring” lecturer at Swansea University and a healthcare assistant with a “heart of gold” at Morriston Hospital, who both died with Covid-19.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the novel coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said it supported the three-week extension of lockdown measures.

He said: “Novel coronavirus is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home.

“We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.”

Tributes were paid to Brian Mfula, a lecturer in mental health nursing at Swansea University, who died with coronavirus on Friday.

Professor Ceri Phillips, head of the college of human and health services, said the institution had been “inundated with messages of condolence”.

“Students have described Brian as an inspiring teacher and role model who taught from the heart, and had a passion for mental health and nursing,” Prof Phillips said.

“Brian was also recognised as a dedicated family man, and our thoughts and prayers are extended to his wife Mercy and children Kato, Nkweto, Thabo and Thandiwe for their tragic loss.”

Swansea Bay University Health Board paid tribute to Jenelyn Carter, a healthcare assistant who died after being treated for coronavirus.

The health board said she had worked on the admissions ward at Morriston Hospital and was “loved by all her colleagues and patients”.

Mark Madams, nurse director of the hospital, said: “Jenelyn would go the extra mile for anyone, and was a lovely caring person inside and out, with a heart of gold.

“We are devastated by her death and offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends.”

In Ceredigion, grandfather Rhythwyn Evans raised thousands of pounds for his local health board charity by walking 91 laps around his bungalow on his 91st birthday.

The farmer, who uses a walking stick and is self-isolating at home with his wife Gwyneth, completed 21 laps of the property before breakfast.

He said he had lived to a “ripe old age” and wanted “to give something back to the community”.

On Saturday, the Welsh Government announced that Wales would become the first part of the UK to make a once-a-month injection for heroin addicts routinely available.

The service will replace daily oral medication, helping to relieve pressure on pharmacy and NHS services, as well as reducing contact with individual and frontline staff.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “This new service will help to ensure people continue to receive support for their addiction and we continue to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.”